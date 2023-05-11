Current WWE Superstar reacts to Rhea Ripley's message saying she loves him

Rhea Ripley is one of the biggest stars currently in WWE. She has become a dominant champion after winning the SmacDown Women's Championship. Her pairing with Dominik is also extremely popular and has seen both stars get over. Dom has now replied to a message The Eradicator sent him on Twitter.

The two have been rather romantic on social media with their exchanges and incredibly supportive of each other - much to the interest of the WWE Universe.

In a recent tweet, Dominik wished Ripley for Mexican Mother's Day.

In response, Ripley was very affectionate. She thanked him, said she loved him in Spanish and called him her "Latino Heat."

"Gracias, Te Amo my Latino Heat," he wrote.

Dominik @DomMysterio35

Te invitamos a la carne asada ⚖️ Happy Mexican Mother's Day to my Mami @RheaRipley_WWE

Gracias, Te Amo my Latino Heat 🔥

Dominik has referred to Eddie Guerrero multiple times on WWE TV, talking about how he wished the late legendary wrestler was his father instead of his "deadbeat dad" Rey Mysterio.

Ripley obviously used Latino Heat in that context, with Dominik portraying Guerrero's early heel character more and more on WWE TV. Dom also reacted to the tweet, appearing quite loved and sharing emojis to that effect.

Dominik and Rhea Ripley are still on the same brand in WWE

Even though Rhea Ripley won the SmackDown Women's Championship, she was drafted to RAW.

The rest of the Judgment Day was also drafted to the red brand, indicating that the faction will stay together for the foreseeable future. With the pairing between Dominik and Ripley, the heat on the young wrestler is nuclear.

During recent shows, whenever he has appeared on TV, the crowd has booed him into oblivion, almost making it impossible for him to even say a sentence.

Do you like the pairing between Ripley and Dominik in WWE?

