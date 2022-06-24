"I still think he’s underrated" - Current WWE Superstar on Brock Lesnar

2022 Andre The Giant Battle Memorial winner Madcap Moss recently expressed his thoughts regarding Brock Lesnar, saying the Beast Incarnate is 'underrated'.

Brock Lesnar has been one of the most popular WWE Superstars for over two decades. The 44-year-old is not a regular performer in the company as he once was, but he's immediately thrust into the main-event scene every time he returns.

Having won 10 world titles in his illustrious career, Brock Lesnar can certainly be considered a WWE legend. However, Madcap Moss thinks that while The Beast is a mega star, he's still underrated. On a recent episode of The Power Trip After Party, Moss said:

“He commands a presence, there’s no doubt man. Just a physical specimen, but yeah the attitude he has, and the confidence that he carries knowing that he can whoop anyone’s you-know-what whenever he wants, you can feel it … To me, as good as he is considered, which I think a lot of people consider him to be an all-time great in the WWE, I still think he’s underrated. I think he’s absolutely been one of the best WWE superstars of the past couple of decades in so many different ways.”

Madcap also answered if he would go face-to-face against The Beast Incarnate.

“We haven’t crossed paths in the ring yet, although that is something that I would love to do someday and I hope I get the chance to do.” [H/T - 411Mania]

Madcap Moss vs. Brock Lesnar would be an interesting matchup, although you'd expect the latter to come out on top.

Brock Lesnar is set to face Roman Reigns for the 9th time

The Lesnar-Reigns saga began in 2015 when Reigns was climbing his way to the top of the mountain. Just when we thought Reigns had dethroned Lesnar, Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank contract and took the title.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Summerslam will be Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns’ 7th meeting in a PPV singles match (9th match overall) Summerslam will be Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns’ 7th meeting in a PPV singles match (9th match overall) https://t.co/AZf5sPMKoE

After that match, the two faced each other in different stipulations such as Triple Threat, Fatal 4-Way, Steel Cage match, and singles competition before Reigns finally dethroned The Beast at SummerSlam in 2018.

The feud between The Beast Incarnate and The Tribal Chief was at an all-time high at WrestleMania 38. Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar and unified the WWE and Universal Championships at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

It will be interesting to watch the duo go to war against each other in a Last Man Standing match at SummerSlam 2022.

