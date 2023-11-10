Current WWE Superstar sends out a heartfelt message to Carmella and Corey Graves on social media following their childbirth

WWE Superstar Natalya recently sent out a congratulatory message to her fellow colleague Carmella following her childbirth.

Carmella, alongside her husband Corey Graves, has recently announced the birth of their baby boy, Dimitri. Prior to this, Mella was seen inside the squared circle where she had defeated Mia Yim, Piper Niven, and Candice LeRae, thus qualifying for the 2023 Women's Elimination Chamber Match. At the premium live event, Mella failed to win the match as she was pinned by Asuka. Shortly afterward, she took a hiatus from the company due to her real-life pregnancy.

Taking to Instagram, Carmella recently uploaded a photo of herself and Graves, where the duo was seen holding their newborn.

She captioned the heartwarming picture:

"Dimitri Paul Polinsky 11.8.23 8lbs 21 inches (emoji)...well worth the 60 hour labor (more on that another day (emoji))," Carmella shared.

Reposting Carmella's Instagram post, Natalya sent out a message to the couple as she congratulated them on the occasion.

"I'm so happy for you both @carmellawwe @wwegraves !!!! (three heart emojis)," Natalya shared.

Check out a screengrab of Natalya's Instagram story below:

WWE Superstar Carmella recently spoke about the negative comments she heard during her pregnancy

WWE Superstar Carmella recently spoke about the negative comments that she got to hear during her pregnancy period.

Taking to social media, Carmella mentioned that she got to hear a lot of negative things from the fans about motherhood while being pregnant. She stated that although not every comment might have been intentional, but it made her feel terrible.

Mella further added that the hate comments were traumatizing for her to listen to and also hampered her state of mind.

"I’m not going going to lie, lately I’ve been hearing so many negative comments about becoming a mom; not just on social media, but out and about in every day life. Whether it’s intentional or not, I feel like I’m being told how scary, hard and traumatizing my life will be as a mother. I’m fully aware that my life is going to change, but it seems like everyone around me is acting like it’s for the worse. Every day it's "just you wait!!" or "don't get used to it!" It was getting to a point where I was only focusing on the negative and losing sight of the fact that Im about to meet the son I've have been praying and waiting for. I'm not expecting motherhood to be a breeze and I know there will be many challenges to face, but from this point on Im choosing to focus on the POSITIVES of becoming a mother. I encourage everyone reading this post to be a little more aware of how you communicate with other moms, pregnant women and most importantly YOURSELF. I'm so excited for this next chapter to start. #momtobe#maternity#pregnancydiary#thirdtrimester," Carmella shared.

You can check out Carmella's Instagram post below:

It would be exciting to see when Carmella would return to the squared circle in the near future.

