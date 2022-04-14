Current WWE Superstar wants to face The Bella Twins and former Women's Tag Team Champions in a dream match

WWE NXT 2.0 star Persia Pirotta has claimed that she wants to face The Bella Twins and The IInspiration in dream tag team matches. During a recent Q&A session on Twitter, Pirotta was asked about her dream tag matches.

Pirotta is a part of WWE NXT 2.0 and made her debut as a close friend of Indi Hartwell, who had made her way to the US from Australia to attend Indi's wedding with Dexter Lumis.

During her latest Q&A session on Twitter, Pirotta revealed that she would like to share the ring with Nikki and Brie Bella while teaming up with Hartwell. The Australian star also named Jessie McKay and Cassie Lee as two superstars she would like to face in a tag match.

Check out Persia Pirotta's tweet below:

Jessie McKay and Cassie Lee are currently known as The IInspiration in IMPACT Wrestling. The duo was previously known as The IIconics in WWE and even captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 35.

During their time with WWE, The IIconics were regarded as one of the most popular tag teams of all time. However, the current IMPACT Wrestling duo was let go by WWE following WrestleMania 37.

The Bella Twins recently revealed when they first watched WWE

The Bella Twins are among two of the most influential female superstars of all time. Nikki and Brie Bella recently competed in the 2022 Royal Rumble, as they made a return to in-ring action after three years.

While speaking with Paris Hilton on the This is Paris podcast, Nikki Bella revealed the unique location where she and her sister Brie first watched WWE. Nikki said:

“It was crazy because WWE was on a search for female wrestlers and I saw that. We didn’t watch wrestling growing up. My sister and I worked at Hooters right when we turned 18, we were, like, we need to make some money and Hooters is the spot. We became Hooter girls and they showed the WWE pay-per-views once a month and it'd be, like, sold out. We’d be sitting there watching. I was really impressed by the way wrestling would tell a story with athletics. When I saw a couple of years later that they were on the search, I was, like, ‘Nicole this is for us.'" (H/T - Wrestling Inc)

The Bella Twins have won the WWE Divas Championship thrice between themselves. Interestingly enough, the WWE Hall of Famers never won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship but were inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2020.

A former WWE writer compares Cody Rhodes to Kim Kardashian here.

Edited by Pratik Singh