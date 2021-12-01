Current WWE Superstars including Becky Lynch and Brock Lesnar are grossly underpaid - Reports

Apparently Becky Lynch doesn't have a big, fat greedy WWE contract after all?

A lot of talk has been made lately of the new WWE contract Brock Lesnar received to return to the company at SummerSlam. Becky Lynch's current WWE contract was brought up last night on RAW as the reason other talents have been recently released.

However, according to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, many of the current WWE talents (Becky Lynch and Brock Lesnar included) are greatly underpaid:

"Becky Lynch is underpaid. There is not one person on this roster who is not greatly underpaid. Including Roman Reigns, and including Brock Lesnar for that matter," Dave Meltzer said. "Based on, if you were in any sport, and the amount of revenue that you draw, the amount of revenue that you generate, when you’re talking about the percentage that the WWE guys get as compared to, even the UFC fighters, who are terribly underpaid. How much is a reserve lineman on an NFL team generating? Nothing, but, because the players play the game and the players are the game, they get 50%."

Meltzer went as far as to say that an unknown player in the NFL still makes more than someone like Drew Gulak on the WWE roster. When you compare WWE to other major sports, the pay gap is eye-opening.

"So an unknown NFL player is still making a lot more money than Drew Gulak, just for an example," Dave Meltzer continued. "They’re all greatly underpaid based on sports standards. Forget the NBA, those guys make incredible money, but on any sports franchise, they’re getting roughly 50% of the revenue. In WWE it’s under 10%. So you could put everyone’s salary up five times and then you’re getting the level where you would be equal to the other sports. And if you did that, the company would still be wildly profitable."

In a world where WWE cites budget cuts as the reason for all of the releases in the past couple of years, it's sad to think that people working there aren't making what they deserve.

What do you make of Dave Meltzer's comments? Do you believe the majority of the WWE roster is greatly underpaid? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Thanks to WrestleTalk for the transcription of this podcast.

