Current WWE titleholder open to TNA Wrestling return

A current WWE Superstar has expressed interest in returning to TNA Wrestling after more than a decade. Zelina Vega worked for TNA Wrestling back in the early 2010s before making it big in World Wrestling Entertainment.

Ad

Zelina Vega is doing quite well for herself at the moment under the creative regime of Triple H. She is the current Women's United States Champion on the SmackDown brand and is only the second-ever woman to hold the coveted belt after Chelsea Green.

In a new interview with WrestleStar, Zelina opened up about a potential return to TNA Wrestling.

“I am [open to a one-off return]. I think, my gosh, it would even be really dope to do it with the United States Championship? I mean, you know, I think that’d be super cool. And it’s never been done before. I mean, my God, there was for the longest time it was like, you know, if you’re in TNA, if you’re in WWE, it’s WWE. But now it’s like, there’s just, just this influx of talent that you get from AAA, from TNA, like, everywhere."

Ad

Trending

When Brock Lesnar shocked WWE by going off script - Watch!

She is interested in a one-off return to the promotion and would love to take the Women's United States Title with her.

"And it’s just so cool that we get to have these matches. And a lot of the time, you know, people would think, ‘Oh, maybe that match will never happen, or maybe we’ll never see that kind of a match.’ But now it’s like the sky’s the limit. So I would absolutely do it, and I would love to do it with the United States Championship, for sure," Vega said. [H/T WrestlingNewsCo]

Ad

Ad

Zelina Vega's TNA Wrestling run in 2011-13

Vega was discovered by ECW legend Tommy Dreamer and got a tryout dark match in TNA in January 2011, in which she lost to Angelina Love. Mere days later, she signed a contract with the company.

She won the TNA Knockouts Tag Team titles with Sarita on one occasion and did well as a mid-card act in the company. In January 2013, her contract with TNA expired, and she exited the company. She signed a deal with WWE in mid-2017.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilash Mendhe Abhilash Mendhe is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda with nearly five years of experience. He completed his MBA from the Symbiosis Institute of Telecom Management in 2016 and worked with multiple banking institutions, including Tech Mahindra. While he started writing WWE articles for Sportskeeda in 2019 as a hobby, it eventually became a significant part of his professional journey.



Abhilash checks his articles thrice before sending them to the editing team, ensuring his work is highly accurate and reliable.



He has interviewed prominent pro wrestling personalities like Noam Dar, Angry Miz Girl, Brendan Cobbina, and Jesse Lambert. Abhilash is a big fan of AEW star Orange Cassidy, as he believes the former International Champion’s on-screen gimmick of an extremely lazy guy resonates with him.



Given the opportunity to script WWE’s next big storyline, Abhilash would treat fans to the second installment of The Bloodline Civil War. He would book Roman Reigns to re-form The Bloodline with The Usos and Sami Zayn upon his comeback. The angle would see The Tribal Chief-led group go head-to-head with The Rock, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu in a blockbuster family feud.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Abhilash likes to work out, go on walks, read, and explore new eateries. Know More

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check the story!