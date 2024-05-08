"Custody of Dominik at SummerSlam 2024" - WWE Universe blown away by possible stipulation for Rhea Ripley vs. Liv Morgan

The WWE Universe cannot believe the potential stipulation for a Rhea Ripley vs. Liv Morgan match floating around on social media. Many have speculated how the much-awaited encounter could play out.

Ripley is currently out with a shoulder injury and is expected to miss around four months of in-ring action. She suffered the injury when Morgan attacked her backstage on the April 8, 2024, edition of WWE RAW. The Eradicator was forced to relinquish the Women's World Heavyweight Championship the following week.

Morgan is currently achieving all the goals on her "revenge tour." She already took out her rival and is close to winning the championship. The 29-year-old also teased a potential alliance with Dominik Mysterio after a couple of Easter eggs in the past few weeks.

Wrestlelamia on Twitter/X even suggested that the match should be for the custody of "Dirty" Dom.

"Custody of Dominik at SummerSlam 2024," the page wrote.

The WWE Universe was open to watching Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan square off for Dominik's custody.

"They'll actually do this. With Dom in a shark cage above the ring," a fan commented.

"This would be interesting," one fan replied.

"Regardless of who wins, Dom is a real winner in the end," another fan remarked.

Some fans even pointed out that if the match was for the custody of Dominik Mysterio, it wouldn't be the first time it happened to him at SummerSlam. Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero fought for his custody during their feud in 2005.

"19 years later, he is another custody battle at SummerSlam," one fan replied.

"I'd wait until 2025 for the 20th anniversary of the original custody of Dominik ladder match. RIP Eddie Guerrero," a fan suggested.

"Rey being the guest referee would be nice," a fan claimed.

How long will Rhea Ripley be out of action?

Last month, Rhea Ripley was attacked by Liv Morgan backstage as part of their storyline. However, the injury Ripley suffered was legitimate. But how long will the former Women's World Champion be out of action?

According to PWInsider, Ripley has an AC joint injury and will have a recovery timeline of about four months. She will need four to six weeks to regain mobility on her shoulder and three more months to make a full recovery.

If Ripley takes four months to recover from the injury, she might not be cleared to compete at SummerSlam on August 3, 2024, because she was diagnosed around April 8.

