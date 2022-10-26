WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels gives an honest opinion on Logan Paul's chances against Roman Reigns.

Earlier this year, Logan Paul made his debut when he teamed up with The Miz to defeat The Mysterios at WrestleMania 38. Later, he challenged The Miz to his first-ever singles match and defeated The A-Lister at the hottest party of the summer with The Miz's own finishing move.

Last month, he called out Roman Reigns and challenged him to a match. Later, Triple H made it official that Logan Paul will face the Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Speaking on ImPaulsive, Shawn Michaels gave his honest opinion on how Paul would do against Reigns in Saudi Arabia:

"This is number three right for you? Like in my third one, am I going to beat one of the best of all time? Well, I mean, you know, cut me some slack," said Michaels. "I mean it took me 10 years and you know, I'm one of the greatest of all time. And not that you can't get there but at number three, I think you're going to do fantastic. (From 6:14 to 6:32)

Interestingly, Michaels stayed neutral but feels Paul will be giving one of his best performances against the Tribal Chief at WWE Crown Jewel.

Logan Paul trained with Shawn Michaels for his match against Roman Reigns

In 2020, Roman Reigns returned to WWE and immediately reached the top of the mountain. He defeated Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt at WWE Payback to win the Universal Championship. Earlier this year, he unified both world titles into the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

During his last defense, he narrowly escaped Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash at The Castle with the help of Solo Sikoa. He is set to face Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia for the titles. Paul recently revealed that he is training with WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels for his big match. Check it out:

It will be interesting to see if Paul can do the impossible and end Roman Reigns' tyranny, which has lasted over two years, and become the undisputed champion.

