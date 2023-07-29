"Cutest ever" - WWE Superstar comments on Cathy Kelley's latest photo

A current WWE performer left a heartfelt comment on Cathy Kelley's latest photo on Instagram.

Kelley has been working on SmackDown for a few weeks now. She was recently moved from RAW to the blue brand. The 34-year-old star occasionally shares stuff with her fans on her Instagram handle.

Cathy Kelley recently shared a bunch of pictures featuring herself on her Instagram account. The album received tons of responses from her fellow WWE stars and fans. Alpha Academy's Maxxine Dupri also commented on the post with a two-word reaction:

"Cutest ever."

Maxxine Dupri praises Cathy Kelley

Cathy Kelley has credited her mother for her success

During Kelley's previous WWE run, she spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated. She had high praise for her mother and said that she was lucky to have her growing up:

“She’s always been a strong female force, whether that meant working long hours or traveling for business trips and taking me with her. If I was sick, I would sleep in a sleeping bag underneath her desk. I was very lucky to grow up with her as my mother, and I’m really lucky to be surrounded by so many strong females at NXT, which has the strongest, most talented group of females in all of wrestling. Steph McMahon has also really been a mentor to me, seeing everything she does is inspiring. It’s also inspiring to see so many women and girls coming to shows, too, as this has always been a male-dominated business.” [H/T SI]

Kelley has transitioned smoothly from RAW to SmackDown and is seemingly enjoying her current stint on the blue brand. Her fans would love to see her interview RAW star Rhea Ripley, though, who recently 'dumped' her for Samantha Irvin.

