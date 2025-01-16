"Cutie butt" - WWE Superstar sends a message to Liv Morgan after RAW; reacts to her latest photos

WWE Superstar Karmen Petrovic sent a message to Liv Morgan and reacted to her latest photos on social media. Morgan's year didn't start off as she'd have hoped on the RAW Netflix premiere.

Morgan lost the WWE Women's World Championship to Rhea Ripley on the RAW on Netflix premiere. Post-match, Morgan's on-screen partner Dominik Mysterio tried hugging Ripley to reconcile with The Eradicator. Unfortunately, his plans weren't successful, as he became the victim of a Riptide from Mami.

On Monday Night RAW this week, Mysterio offered flowers to Morgan and tried to make up for his mistake. In the show's aftermath, Morgan shared photos that caught Petrovic's attention.

"Hi cutie butt," wrote Petrovic.

Check out a screengrab of Petrovic's comment:

Liv Morgan detailed her plans with Dominik Mysterio

Liv Morgan has admitted she plans to have "little Dirty Doms" with Dominik Mysterio. Speaking in kayfabe on the Cheap Heat podcast, the now-former WWE Women's World Champion claimed she was ready to take over the world with Mysterio.

Morgan said:

"We are taking it slow, but how cute is a house of little Dirty Doms, right? I think right now, the world is our oyster and we are just ready to take over. And so, we're excited just for life and for what's to come after I finally put an end to Rhea Ripley and after Finn [Balor] finally puts an end to Damian Priest."

Morgan and Ripley crossed paths on multiple occasions since the beginning of their feud. Morgan retained the Women's World Championship against Ripley at SummerSlam and Bad Blood, courtesy of assists by Dominik Mysterio and Raquel Rodriguez, respectively.

Morgan and Ripley's feud concluded after The Eradicator regained the Women's World Championship. The newly crowned champion was interrupted by Nia Jax on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW before Bayley also joined the fray. Ripley and Bayley then teamed up to take out the former WWE Women's Champion.

Morgan's direction after dropping the Women's World Championship is yet to be revealed.

