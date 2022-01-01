Top 20 most-searched wrestling stars of 2021: Full list - Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and more

Universal Champion Roman Reigns has topped the list of the most searched active wrestling stars for 2021.

2021 was hands down the biggest year of Roman Reigns' career in WWE so far. The Tribal Chief put down some of the biggest names in the industry, including John Cena, Edge, Rey Mysterio and Brock Lesnar. Reigns also spent the entire year as the Universal Champion.

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has revealed the stats which list the top 20 most searched wrestling stars for 2021 between the months of January and November. The tweet contains two separate lists: one which pertains to domestic (US) searches while the other takes into account worldwide searches.

Roman Reigns topped both the domestic and worldwide lists. Randy Orton was the 2nd most searched wrestling star worldwide, while AEW star CM Punk took the 2nd spot when it came to searches in the US. Bray Wyatt and Sasha Banks bagged the #3 spots in the worldwide and US search lists, respectively.

Here's the full list:

''Among wrestling personalities who were active in wrestling programming (so excluding people like Cena, Rock, Hogan, Flair, Austin, etc.) for much of 2021, the most searched-for person based on Google Trends data Jan-Nov was Roman Reigns," wrote Thurston.

Will Roman Reigns' title reign come to an end tonight?

Google trends data has made it clear that Roman Reigns is the most popular active wrestling star on the planet today. Reigns won the Universal title at Payback 2020 and is still holding the belt firmly on his shoulder.

Reigns is all set to take on his arch-rival Brock Lesnar at WWE Day 1. Only time will tell if The Beast Incarnate manages to dethrone The Tribal Chief and reclaim the Universal title.

What was your favorite Roman Reigns moment in 2021? Will Reigns' dominant run as Universal Champion continue when all is said and done at Day 1?

