D-Von Dudley.

On the latest episode of his 'Table Talk' podcast, D-Von Dudley officially announced his retirement from in-ring competition.

The WWE Hall of Famer, who currently works as a producer in the WWE, admitted that he was a little frustrated about not being able to wrestle for another year when he wanted to. However, D-Von said that he is extremely happy being away from the ring and is enjoying his role as a producer.

"Even though I was a little frustrated about not continuing to wrestle for that one more year that I wanted, I’m extremely happy now being a producer and not wrestling. I have officially hung it up, I’m done. Except for different appearances that they may want me to do on the show, but no more wrestling. No more fighting for the titles. None of that anymore. I’m done. I’m officially done. I’ve had my fifteen minutes of fame and it was a good ride. It really was. The old-timers used to tell me don’t blink, because when you do it’s over. It goes that fast. And it did feel like it went really, really fast."

D-Von Dudley's career

D-Von looked back on his grueling 28-year career while also noting the impact he had on tag team wrestling along with Bubba Ray Dudley, which will always be remembered by future generations. The Dudley Boyz changed the face of tag team wrestling and the iconic team will forever be up there with the all-time greats.

We will always be put in with some of the best and arguably some people will say we were the best. I’m just happy that when you do mention tag teams, the Dudley Boyz names come up.” H/t: Pro Wrestlling Sheet

D-Von Dudley wrestled his last match in 2016, which was at a House of Glory (HOG) event, where he teamed up with Bubba Ray Dudley to take on the likes of The Hardy Boyz, Private Party, and Santana & Ortiz.

The 47-year-old veteran was re-signed as a producer by the WWE shortly after was released from the company in 2016.