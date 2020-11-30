D-Von Dudley has issued an update regarding his recent absence from WWE tapings and his podcast Table Talk.

D-Von Dudley confirmed that the reason behind his absence was due to some health issues he is currently dealing with. PWInsider reported that D-Von has been away from WWE tapings and his podcast for several weeks.

D-Von Dudley, now aged 48, retired to become a WWE Producer in 2016. He was, of course, one half of the legendary tag-team duo the Dudley Boyz. D-Von Dudley dominated the tag wrestling scene along with his partner Bubba Ray Dudley.

The pair put on electrifying performances across numerous promotions, including ECW, WWE, WCW, TNA, and NJPW. His days as a tag wrestler are over, but D-Von Dudley's legacy lives on via his two sons, who wrestle under the name TNT in All Elite Wrestling.

D-Von Dudley is waiting to hear from the doctor

D-Von Dudley recently made a short appearance on his podcast Table Talk to not only respond to special guest Bayley's trash talk, but also to provide an update on his health. D-Von said that he is still waiting to hear from the doctor, but is hanging in there and hopes to be back soon.

"Hanging in there. I've had some health issues but I'm hanging in there. I miss you guys. Hopefully, I'll be back soon. I gotta see what the doctors say but, it's been a little rough, but I've been hanging in there, doing what I can." H/t Wrestling Inc

On a lighter note, D-Von Dudley did appear on his podcast Table Talk. Bayley was asked when she thought D-Von Dudley would come out of retirement, to which she responded by saying he would be back once the fans were back, considering how much of an "ego maniac" he is. It was at this point when Dudley made his presence known.

It was fun seeing D-Von having to deal with Bayley's jibes and jokes, and we really hope he has a smooth and quick recovery. D-Von Dudley is a legend in the professional wrestling business. Despite his lack of appearance on WWE shows and his podcast, nothing can be more important than his health.