D-Von Dudley wrestled in TNA for a number of years. The WWE legend signed with TNA in 2005 and stayed with the company until 2014. He ended up returning to WWE in 2015 along with Bubba Ray Dudley.

This rigid frame is the only bike I kept ,sold everything else,man I miss those days riding with the crew HH pic.twitter.com/XyyxRvwgV8 — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) September 26, 2020

During a recent appearance on Pro Wrestling Junkies, D-Von opened up about his time in TNA. D-Von said that no one in TNA believed he could be a singles attraction, other than the legendary Hulk Hogan who went to bat for him in meetings:

I know sometimes Bully likes to take credit for all the TNA fame and all that. Here's the deal - when we were in TNA and I did have that singles run, nobody down there believed I could do it. They gave Bully the rocket and let him go sky high, but he was also in the production meetings and was able to persuade them a little more. I wasn't in those meetings. I had to fight for everything. To have Hulk Hogan take a stand and ask, 'Why the hell aren't we doing something with D-Von? He's doing everything right' - for Hogan to come out and do that said everything right there. TNA made a whole bunch of promises, but of course didn't keep it up. H/T: WrestlingINC

D-Von reveals his dream WrestleMania singles match

D-Von was later asked about his dream singles match for WrestleMania. D-Von had only one name in mind for his dream Mania opponent and it was Hulk Hogan.

In a singles match [my dream opponent] would be Hogan. It would have to be Hogan. I was such a huge fan of his. I idolized the man and he's the reason why I got into this business. H/T: WrestlingINC

D-Von added that after seeing Hulk Hogan on television cutting one of his legendary promos, he told his grandmother that that was what he wanted to be.

D-Von Dudley is currently signed to WWE where he works as a producer backstage. He also hosts the Table Talk podcast.