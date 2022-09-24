"It was very difficult" - WWE Hall of Famer had problems working alongside Batista

WWE Legend D-Von Dudley recently revealed the difficulties he had whilst working with a very young Batista.

In 2002, The Animal's first role on WWE TV was as D-Von's enforcer on SmackDown, and while the two performers became great friends away from the ring, the former World Champions' lack of experience made things difficult for the Dudley Boy.

During a recent interview on The A2theK Wrestling Show, the multi-time WWE Tag Team Champion detailed what it was like working with Dave at the start of his wrestling career.

"It was very difficult in the very beginning because he was such a big guy that when he was training, certain people thought that it was best to train him as a big man and not take any bumps. So by the time he got with me, I thought it was a joke, I thought somebody was playing a rib on me. Because I remember during a match with Triple H, he (Batista) was supposed to run at him with a clothesline,” D-Von added. "When I told Dave the spot, Dave looked at me and he goes ‘Rev, how do I do that?’, I just looked at him and went ‘are you serious?’” [14:44 to 15:54]

Although he had a shaky start at the beginning of his WWE career, The Animal would eventually find his feet in the ring as he went on to win six world titles as well as main eventing multiple WrestleManias.

Batista made everyone a believer, says John Cena

One person who was by the former World Heavyweight Champion's side from the start of his time in WWE was John Cena, who also, like The Animal, made his debut in 2002.

Earlier this year, WWE and its legion of fans celebrated the 20th anniversary of Batista's debut with the company. Once a firece a rival of his, John Cena took to social media to praise his old WrestleMania opponent.

"20yrs ago @DaveBautista began turning skeptics into believers. Crafting a remarkable legacy in @WWE and continues to amaze with his incredible work as an actor. He’s outspoken, honest & 1 of the nicest, most giving people I’ve ever met. Happy 20yrs from an OWV classmate.Cheers."

John Cena @JohnCena 20yrs ago @DaveBautista began turning skeptics into believers. Crafting a remarkable legacy in @WWE and continues to amaze with his incredible work as an actor. He’s outspoken, honest & 1 of the nicest, most giving people I’ve ever met. Happy 20yrs from an OWV classmate.Cheers!🥃 20yrs ago @DaveBautista began turning skeptics into believers. Crafting a remarkable legacy in @WWE and continues to amaze with his incredible work as an actor. He’s outspoken, honest & 1 of the nicest, most giving people I’ve ever met. Happy 20yrs from an OWV classmate.Cheers!🥃

Since leaving the company on a full-time basis in 2010, Batista has gone on to become a major player in hollywood from featuring in big films like Spectre and Dune, as well as his show stealing role as Drax in Marvel's Guardians of The Galaxy and the Avengers universe.

