D-Von Dudley on The Dudley Boyz possibly reuniting outside of WWE (Exclusive)

D-Von Dudley has addressed whether he could be tempted to reform The Dudley Boyz tag team outside of WWE with Bully Ray, aka Bubba Ray Dudley.

The legendary duo are widely viewed as one of the best tag teams in wrestling history. While Bully Ray, 51, is still wrestling for IMPACT, 50-year-old D-Von Dudley has not competed in a match since 2016.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, D-Von said he is waiting to find out if he can wrestle again after back surgery:

"Me and Bubba have talked about it. It's not unheard of. I did have major back surgery. I just took the X-rays today. That's gonna be sent to my doctor to see whether everything is good. I actually take my MRI tomorrow to make sure that the fusion that took place, everything is still intact. Once I get the okay from that, within the next week or two, I will be able to determine whether I'm gonna get back in the ring." [2:39 – 3:08]

D-Von expects to return to in-ring competition, but he will not know for sure until he has spoken to the doctors:

"It looks very good. It looks like I probably can get back in the ring. Bubba and I, like I said, we've talked about it, but it all depends on my health and wellbeing, and if I can still do it, then God bless me. If a doctor tells me no, then I have to hang it up for good." [3:08 – 3:23]

Why D-Von Dudley doesn't want to wrestle singles matches

If he receives clearance to wrestle, D-Von Dudley only wants to compete in tag team matches alongside Bully Ray.

The former WWE producer doubts whether his body is capable of handling the pressure of a one-on-one match:

"No, I think my time like that is over," D-Von continued. "Again, I had major back surgery, so for me to try to do matches and things like that as a singles competitor, I don't think the body can hold up anymore." [3:32 – 3:45]

D-Von added that Bully Ray is the perfect person to help him get through a tag team match at this stage of his career:

"I think as a tag team, yes, because I would need kinda like that crutch of somebody to be in my corner with me to help me because, again, I'm 50 years old, just had back surgery, so I'm not 22, 23 trying to bounce back from that. I'm a little older, so I have to take into consideration that I have to have something there to help me around, and Bubba would be the best partner to do that with." [3:45 – 4:06]

After more than six years in the role, D-Von recently left his job as a WWE producer. Prior to that, he wrestled for 25 years in several high-profile promotions, including ECW, IMPACT, and WWE.

