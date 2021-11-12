D-Von Dudley details the extent of current back injury

D-Von Dudley is adored by all hardcore wrestling fans who love his unorthodox ring appearance coupled with the urge to dish out punishment. The legend has recently made some statements about his harrowing health and how he has been trying to cope with it.

D-Von, alongside his partner Bubba Ray Dudley, is one-half of the legendary Team 3D. Their team is renowned as one of the most successful tag teams in professional wrestling history.

In a recent session with Table Talk Podcast, he explained his struggle with his current physical situation:

"I found out that I got the two bulging discs in my lower back and then I got the two in the middle of my back, but it’s okay. We’re gonna — and the spine shifted a little bit so what’s happening is the disc is touching the nerves. This is what I explained last week and what they have to do is they have to go in and kind of move it. The spine kind of shifted back a little bit and then get the bulging disc away from the nerves and when they do that, they said I’ll feel like a new man again so I can’t wait for that."

Devon described the severity of his affliction and how he's under anti-inflammatory medications, such as Prednisone, to block out the pain. The Hall of Famer further added that he is in a predicament due to the ailment and wants to take it one step at a time.

D-Von hasn't wrestled for WWE since 2016

The concluding match of D-Von Dudley’s WWE journey was at SummerSlam 2016. Teaming with Bubba Ray Dudley on the kickoff show for the pay-per-view, the iconic team was defeated by Neville and Sami Zayn.

D-Von Dudley has worked as a WWE producer since 2016. He is occasionally seen in WWE Network documentaries and backstage WWE segments.

Only a few tag teams can boast the kind of success The Dudley Boyz has achieved throughout their illustrious careers.

From putting their opponents through tables and mashing heads with chairs and ladders, Bubba Ray and D-Von Dudley were among the most dominant forces in WWE, and were major components in WWE’s Attitude Era.

