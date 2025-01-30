Dabba-Kato addresses possible WWE return

Dabba-Kato has not wrestled for WWE since losing to Tyler Bate on the September 5, 2023, episode of NXT. In a recent interview, the 36-year-old discussed whether he could return one day.

In 2016, Dabba-Kato joined WWE after playing football for several years. The six-foot-nine star performed under various names, including Babatunde and Commander Azeez. Since being let go from WWE, he has reinvented himself as Babathunder.

During a conversation with MuscleManMalcolm, Dabba-Kato said he is open to working for WWE again but talks have not taken place:

"We haven't had that conversation yet. We'll see. I'm focused on my own thing going on now. Babathunder is the brand that I'm trying to show to the world and use the independent scene, where I have more options to be myself and pursue my own ideas, so we'll see how this goes. You never know." [6:12 – 6:38]

The Polish-Nigerian star has appeared in MLW in recent months. On January 28, he also lost a pre-taped match against Burchill via disqualification on NWA Powerrr. The match ended when he pushed the referee after refusing to release his opponent from a submission move under the bottom rope.

Dabba-Kato's WWE career highlights

In 2020, Dabba-Kato received his first major WWE opportunity as part of Shane McMahon's RAW Underground. After a series of wins, he lost to Braun Strowman on the September 21, 2020, episode of RAW.

Another standout moment occurred at WrestleMania 37 on April 11, 2021. In his first appearance as Commander Azeez, the former football player helped Apollo Crews defeat Big E for the Intercontinental Championship.

He returned to NXT in 2022 and spent a year on the brand before receiving his release on September 21, 2023.

