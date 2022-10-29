"Daddy's here" - SmackDown commentator makes unique call ahead of Roman Reigns' confrontation with Bloodline members

SmackDown commentator Michael Cole addressed Roman Reigns as "daddy" during The Bloodline's segment on the latest episode of SmackDown.

This week's SmackDown kick-started with a tag team match between Bloodline members Solo Sikoa & Sami Zayn and Brawling Brutes' Ridge Holland & Butch.

Following a miscommunication between Zayn and Jey Uso, The Brutes picked up a sneaky win. This led to a confrontation between The Bloodline members, as Roman Reigns' music hit.

While The Tribal Chief was making his way down to the ring, Wade Barrett made a hilarious call on commentary by saying:

"The kids are in trouble"

Lead commentator Michael Cole also joined in as he further hyped up Reigns' return to the blue brand with the "Daddy's here" call.

The segment led to Reigns asking Zayn and Jey to bury the hatchet once and for all. The Honorary Uce extended a handshake. However, the Undisputed Tag Team Champion was having none of it.

This led to Reigns stating that if Jey doesn't solve his issues with Zayn, then the former Intercontinental Champion will be promoted as a permanent member of the stable.

The Head of the Table also confirmed that Zayn will undergo a name change and will be renamed to 'Sami Uso.'

