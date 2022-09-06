"We’re all over the place"- Dakota Kai on the backstage environment in WWE under Triple H

Dakota Kai has disclosed what the current environment is like in WWE right now and what Triple H thinks about the women's division.

The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion is among the names that The Game brought back after they were released from the company while Vince McMahon was still in charge. She's currently in a stable on RAW known as Damage CTRL, which comprises Bayley and IYO SKY as well.

In a recent interview with Stephanie Chase, Dakota Kai stated that the current atmosphere in WWE is positive. She commented on how much Triple H cares for the women’s division.

"The environment is so positive. We’re getting a lot of time to be able to tell these stories which is great too and not only that but like, every RAW that’s happened since SummerSlam, it’s like Bayley, IYO [SKY] and I have been, you know, either wrestling or doing a bunch of promos or a lot of — we’re all over the place so yeah, he [Triple H] really does care about the women’s division which really motivates us to be able to tell the best story possible," said Kai. [H/T Post Wrestling]

Dakota Kai reflects on sharing the ring with Trish Stratus on RAW

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus made her televised return two weeks ago on RAW in her hometown of Toronto, Canada. While Damage CTRL confronted her, the legend teased a return to the ring.

Dakota Kai described being in the same ring as Stratus as a surreal moment for her.

"That was another very surreal moment because back in high school in like the senior year, the seniors had this week-long sort of thing where Monday, you dress as what you wanna be when you grow up in your career... I dressed up as Trish Stratus," Kai recalled. "I made the title out of cardboard and being across the ring from her and having that interaction with her… it’s just another moment that really slapped me in the face and just brought me back to my roots and what got me into this so, yeah, it was crazy." [H/T Post Wrestling]

Dakota Kai and IYO SKY are scheduled to take on Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on Monday Night RAW next week. Meanwhile, Bayley could set her sights on Bianca Belair's RAW Women's Title.

Do you think Damage CTRL will capture their first gold on RAW next week? Sound off in the comments below!

RECOMMENDED VIDEO: 5 WWE Superstars who once worked regular jobs

Exclusive: Did a wrestler put up a phone in a toilet to film wrestlers without consent? Details here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Angana Roy