Dakota Kai betraying Bayley has opened a spot that a deserving babyface could fill, says WWE veteran (Exclusive)  

The latest WWE SmackDown episode featured the heel turn from Dakota Kai on Bayley. The legendary Dutch Mantell feels the moment has now set up the stage for the entry of a superstar to help Bayley out.

In the storyline that has unfolded so far, Bayley has gradually lost the support of her Damage CTRL stablemates, with Dakota Kai being the last member to stab the group's original leader in the back.

Kai and Bayley teamed up on SmackDown this week to face The Kabuki Warriors, but the match ended after Dakota refused to help the women's Royal Rumble winner. This led to a brutal beatdown on The Role Model from Damage CTRL.

While reviewing the show on Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell said the booking was the perfect opportunity to add some unpredictability to the narrative, leading to more discussions amongst the fans.

"That creates another opportunity for another babyface. Wrestling fans' minds operate differently from other people's. Now everyone is thinking about who is going to fill in that spot. Who is going to do this? That's the beauty of wrestling." [From 33:30 onwards]

Bayley will face IYO SKY for the Women's Championship at WrestleMania 40, but she will surely find it very challenging to focus on the match, considering the potential interferences. Bayley needs help, and WWE could introduce another female star to the feud against the heels.

"Now they can pull somebody, somebody that needs the rub needs the push, stick them in there, it will surprise you," added Dutch. [From 34:10 onwards]

Bayley might be all alone, but the WWE roster isn't short of talents who could be her ally heading into WrestleMania 40, where she will hope to dethrone IYO SKY.

