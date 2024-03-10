Dakota Kai breaks character to send heartfelt message to WWE SmackDown star for "saving" her

Dakota Kai has been a hot topic of conversation over the past few weeks after she made her return to the ring and turned her back on fellow WWE Superstar Bayley.

Kai is now seen as a major member of Damage CTRL ahead of WrestleMania and one of the biggest heels on SmackDown, but it seems that outside of the ring she is still close friends with several other stars.

Kai recently took to her Instagram stories to share a heartfelt message to thank SmackDown star Mia Yim after she revealed that she had saved her from being stranded yesterday.

Dakota Kai thanked Michin on Instagram

It's unclear where Kai was stranded, but she seems happy to be back on her feet and in the gym in time for WrestleMania season after her recent hiatus.

Yim is one of the biggest faces on SmackDown and recently left The OC, but it doesn't appear to have done much for her career, since she still came up short to Tiffany Stratton on SmackDown.

Will Dakota Kai play a major part in WWE WrestleMania XL?

Dakota Kai is part of Damage CTRL alongside Kair Sane, Asuka, and Iyo Sky. The latter faces Bayley for the Women's Championship at WrestleMania in around four weeks and several members of Damage CTRL could be included in the match.

It hasn't been announced yet if the other three members of the group will be banned from ringside, but it appears that Bayley may have some backup of her own since Naomi noted that she felt bad for Bayley on SmackDown.

Bayley will still be up against it with the four members of Damage CTRL still outnumbering them in a four-on-two situation. That being said, if The Kabuki Warriors are put into a title match at WrestleMania then they could be taken out of the equation and it could be seen as a much fairer fight between Kai, Sky, Bayley, and Naomi.

Do you think Bayley will have some backup against Damage CTRL for her Championship match at WrestleMania? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

A former WWE star named 2 storylines for a WWE return HERE

Poll : Do you think Dakota Kai will be involved with WrestleMania? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion