Dakota Kai breaks silence following WWE release

For the first time since her WWE release in early May, Dakota Kai has broken her media silence. Kai delivered an emotional message on X following her exit, but has barely posted anything on her social media since then.

On X, the former WWE star has only reposted posts and comments on a few topics, including The Last of Us. She has been mostly busy posting content on her ZELVX and CHARLIE GIRL podcast with Zelina Vega.

Kai had been inactive on social media until Wednesday, when she uploaded a couple of videos on her Instagram stories to break her media silence. She urged her followers to send personal stories and icks that can be discussed on a future edition of the podcast.

Trending

"It's that time of that month again to ask you guys questions and maybe get some stories and maybe chat about it on the podcast. So first of all, we're bringing back 'Am I the a**hole?' Give us both sides of the story, and we’ll have a chat about it," Dakota Kai said.

The two-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion added:

"We’re going to revisit icks. I’m gonna do it as a Q&A. Icks and bonus points, and they’ll be read out if they’re the ones that are not usually the norm or maybe the ones that are like, ‘I don’t know anyone else’s ick, but it’s my ick, and I’m gonna stand by that.’ Put your answer in there, read it on the podcast, and I hope everyone is doing amazing."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Before Wednesday's Instagram story, Dakota Kai's latest post on the social media platform was her showing off her natural curls seven weeks ago. The Auckland-born star was one of several WWE stars released on May 2. Apart from her, names such as Shayna Baszler, Braun Strowman, Kayden Carter, Katana Chance, and more were released from the company.

There were also a bunch of NXT talents released, like Cora Jade, Gigi Dolin, Wolfgang, Eddy Thorpe, Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey, Riley Osborne, and Jakara Jackson, among others.

Damage CTRL quietly disbanded after Dakota Kai's WWE release

Following Dakota Kai's release, the biggest question for WWE fans was the future of Damage CTRL. Asuka and Kairi Sane were both recovering from their respective injuries at the time, while IYO SKY had been thriving as the Women's World Champion.

According to Fightful Select, the company quietly disbanded Damage CTRL in May after Kai was released from her contract. There have also been instructions to talents and announcers to stop talking about the members as still part of the group.

It probably helped that Asuka and Kairi Sane were inactive, though they recently returned to in-ring action. The Empress of Tomorrow even advanced to the Queen of the Ring Tournament semifinals after winning her Fatal Four-Way first-round match against Ivy Nile, Raquel Rodriguez, and Stephanie Vaquer this past Monday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author JP David Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.



Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.



Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!



Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division. Know More