Dakota Kai breaks silence after getting picked in the first round of the 2024 WWE draft

Dakota Kai and the rest of Damage CTRL were selected third overall in the first round of Night Two of the 2024 WWE Draft. Kai broke her silence after getting picked to represent the red brand after about a year on SmackDown.

Stephanie McMahon announced the first-round picks with Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser of Imperium as the No. 1 overall pick for RAW. They were followed by Jade Cargill to SmackDown and then Damage CTRL as the third pick. The final pick of the first round for the blue brand was Kevin Owens.

In a post on her official Instagram account, Dakota Kai bragged about being a first-round pick in the 2024 WWE Draft.

"First round draft pick … hello RAW," Kai wrote.

Dakota Kai and Damage CTRL are back where it all began on Monday Night RAW. The original trio of the stable returned in 2022 as part of the red brand. After a year on SmackDown, the new reiteration of Damage CTRL gets a fresh start and have already set their sights on Becky Lynch.

The foursome confronted the new Women's World Champion backstage, which could lead to a new feud for The Man. As for Asuka and Kairi Sane, they will defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Title against Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair at Backlash France.

Who is Dakota Kai's dream WrestleMania opponent?

Dakota Kai teamed up with Asuka and Kairi Sane to take on Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair, and Naomi at WrestleMania XL. It was Kai's third WrestleMania match, but all three of her matches were non-singles. Like every star in the business, Dakota has a dream WrestleMania opponent in mind and it's someone she has a history with.

In an interview with 97.7 QLZ last month, Kai revealed she wants to wrestle Bayley in a one-on-one match at WrestleMania.

"Bayley has been part of my wrestling career, even before I was with the company, we've known each other for ten years. She's had a big part to play, obviously, with my time in the company and my coming back. I think there is a lot of history there and it would be really special for us to have that moment. It could be any capacity. If it was WrestleMania, that would be insane, but anything at all, that would be a really special fairytale story for us. Our paths are entwined, we're gonna have to do it at some point," Kai said. (H/T Fightful)

Dakota Kai would have to wait for a bit before she fulfills her dream match against Bayley. They are both on different brands now after the draft, so it would be about a year before there's a remote chance it could happen.