Dakota Kai breaks silence after IYO SKY's shocking title win on WWE RAW

Damage CTRL's IYO SKY made a bold statement on WWE RAW when she dethroned Rhea Ripley as Women's World Champion heading into WrestleMania 41. It was a shocking moment given that Mami had just won the gold in January and the fact that the title changed hands on weekly programming weeks before The Show of Shows. Meanwhile, Dakota Kai has now broken her silence on social media after her stablemate's triumph.

Dakota Kai has been IYO SKY's biggest supporter in the Stamford-based promotion. They have been inseparable since 2022. The Auckland-born star is over the moon after The Genius of The Sky's title win.

Kai shared a video on her Instagram account in which the two stars were beaming with pride and happiness as more gold was added to Damage CTRL. Kai and SKY have plans to party and hit the casino when they reach Las Vegas, where The Genius of The Sky will defend her title against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 41.

"AHHHHHHHH❤️," Dakota Kai wrote.

Dakota Kai and IYO SKY received their start together on WWE RAW

In April 2022, Dakota Kai was released from the Stamford-based promotion, and there was no update on IYO SKY's status after her match at Stand & Deliver under the previous regime. Many expected it to be the end of the road for them in the company, but both received a new lease of life under Triple H's creative leadership.

After The Game took over the creative duties, the New Zealand professional wrestler returned at WWE SummerSlam 2022 as part of Damage CTRL alongside Bayley and IYO SKY. Later, they joined Monday Night RAW and quickly captured the Women's Tag Team Championship.

The following year, The Genius of The Sky became the WWE Women's Champion, while Dakota Kai spent most of the year out of action due to an ACL tear. Later, she returned and aligned with SKY, Asuka, and Kairi Sane after briefly siding with Bayley following The Role Model's exit from the stable.

