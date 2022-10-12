Current champion bullied Shayna Baszler during her early days in WWE

WWE Superstar and one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai recently clarified her stance on bullying allegations from Shayna Baszler.

Kai and Baszler had several run-ins while coming up the system on NXT. During a prominent part of their feud, Shayna was the dominant heel tearing through the roster, while Dakota was the underdog babyface with the odds stacked against her.

Dakota Kai was the special guest on the latest episode of The Out of Character podcast. She responded to Shayna's bullying claims by saying it was all in good humor. The Damage CTRL member mentioned that she likes to rib people, and Baszler was just a victim of one of those ribs.

"Well, it's in humor, you know what I mean. It's not true. Like I said, I love sarcastic humor. I will take jabs at people in a light-hearted way. But I guess, I can take that now and do it in a serious light. So it works. But yeah, I guess I am a bully, which is funny because our story back in NXT was completely flipped. She was the bully and I was the scared person, girl," said Dakota Kai. [From 3:58 to 4:26]

Dakota Kai is currently one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions

Since her surprise return at WWE SummerSlam 2022, Dakota Kai has been on a stellar run on the main roster. She teamed up with IYO SKY and entered the Women's Tag Team Championship tournament.

A narrow loss in the finals did not discourage the Damage CTRL members, and the tandem finally picked up the Women's tag titles on the September 12 episode of RAW.

Since then, Kai and SKY have been a force to reckon with and have also helped their leader, Bayley, lay a beatdown on Bianca Belair several times on the red brand.

