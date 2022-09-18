"That's crazy." - Dakota Kai celebrates important milestone in her WWE career

WWE Superstar Dakota Kai has taken to social media to celebrate a significant milestone in her career with the company.

Kai returned alongside Bayley and Iyo Sky at SummerSlam 2022, forming the Damage CTRL faction. Kai and Sky currently reign as the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, despite being unsuccessful in the initial tournament to decide new champs. They defeated the team of Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah to capture the belts.

Now, one-half of the champions has taken to social media to celebrate an important milestone. Despite being a 2x NXT Tag Team Champion, Dakota Kai’s past reigns have been notoriously short. This may be why King Kota took to social media to declare that her current title reign had already surpassed her previous ones. Kai stated that this was “crazy.”

“Oh wow, it’s now officially my longest WWE title reign as of today. That’s crazy.” She wrote.

Dakota Kai’s longest WWE title reign was her most recent NXT Women’s Tag Title run alongside Raquel Rodriguez. The reign lasted a total of 3 days before the titles were dropped back to the previous champs Toxic Attraction.

This wasn’t Dakota Kai’s only tweet about her ‘longest’ WWE title reign

King Kota followed up her initial post with a second tweet about her WWE Women’s Tag Title reign.

Dakota shared an image of herself holding her newly-won championship belt. In the caption, she claimed that was celebrating her reign. Though Kai seemed genuinely happy in the post, a subtle, heelish dig at her employers wouldn’t be too surprising.

“Celebrating my longest championship reign.” She added.

Dakota’s first taste of WWE gold came in 2021 when she and Raquel Rodriguez were awarded the inaugural NXT Women’s Tag Titles. The reign would last less than a day, as the pair would drop the belts to Shotzi and Ember Moon the same night.

