Dakota Kai defeats recently returned star on WWE RAW

Dakota Kai collided with Candice LeRae on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

The Poison Pixie made her main roster debut last week on the red brand as Nikki A.S.H's surprise opponent. A match between her and Dakota was set up for this week's show during a backstage segment with Damage CTRL. The two stars aren't unfamiliar with each other, as they have history going back to NXT.

When the bell rang to kick off the bout, LeRae went for a clothesline, but Kai ducked it. Later on, Candice sent Dakota into the turnbuckle and was preparing to hit her with a suicide dive, but the latter walked away. She then performed a diving crossbody to the outside.

The Poison Pixie locked the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion in an arm submission, but she managed to escape. Dakota Kai wanted to perform a suplex off the top rope, but LeRae escaped and hit her with a German suplex off the ropes.

IYO SKY jumped on the apron to distract the referee, while Bayley pushed Candice LeRae off the ropes, allowing Dakota Kai to pin her and win the match.

