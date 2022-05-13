Dakota Kai discloses possible post-WWE ring name

Former NXT Superstar Dakota Kai recently took to Twitter to post a statement where she hinted at a possible new ring name.

Kai worked for WWE between 2015 and 2022 and featured heavily on the NXT brand during its black-and-gold era. She is the inaugural two-time NXT Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Raquel Rodriguez. She is also a Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team classic winner, again alongside Rodriguez.

Dakota was released in April 2022 as part of NXT talent cuts, and rumors circulated that WWE felt she wasn't good enough for the main roster. Kai had also expressed low interest in renewing her deal with the company, which reportedly contributed to the release.

Addressing the situation, Kai took to Twitter with a statement explaining everything. In the post, she disclosed a new ring name.

"I am thankful for being able to meet, work, and intertwine with so many beautiful people, people I looked up to, people I learned from. I met some of my best friends over these last few years that will remain in my life forever. I don’t know what’s next for me. I chose ‘Evie’ at 17 years old. That chapter is shut.. just know this; I’m far from being done," she wrote.

𝖈𝖍𝖆𝖗𝖑𝖎𝖊𝖌𝖎𝖗𝖑 🎮 @DakotaKai_WWE Not another damn notes app lol.



Tldr: i love u, see u soon x Not another damn notes app lol. Tldr: i love u, see u soon x https://t.co/9009IwhILc

The name is based on Eevee, Kai's favorite Pokemon. Many are aware that she was known as Evie before coming to WWE. After briefly using the name on her NXT debut, she was given the new ring name of Dakota Kai. However, she can't use it anymore because the company holds its rights.

What's next for the former Dakota Kai?

With a new ring name and her WWE run behind her, Evie is looking towards the next step in her career.

In the post revealing her name, the former Dakota Kai mentioned that she didn't know what was next but was far from done. With her skills and experience, the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion will have no trouble finding work with any major promotion.

Besides pro wrestling, Kai has been regularly streaming on her Twitch channel. Time will tell what's next on the New Zealander's journey, and it will be interesting to see where her career goes next.

What do you think of Dakota's new ring name? Where do you think she'll pop up next? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

Got pro wrestling running through your veins? Sign up for our exclusive newsletter right here.

Edited by Angana Roy