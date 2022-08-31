Former 2-time Champion explains her relationship with Triple H

Former two-time WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai explained her relationship with Triple H.

Triple H is known to have a better understanding and good relationship with his talent since his days on the black and gold brand. The Cerebral Assassin donned a power suit and became the creative head of the company after Vince McMahon's retirement. He brought back a plethora of released talent when he took control.

Dakota Kai, who was released earlier this year, made a return to the company at SummerSlam alongside Bayley and Iyo Sky. Speaking to Today FM, the former champion opened up about her relationship with The King of Kings:

"I think my relationship with Hunter from before when I was in 'NXT,' he knows me and he knows what I am capable of... It's safe to say he is a big reason why I am part of everything now." [H/T - WrestlingInc]

Kai also cited Triple H as a major reason for her return to the company. It will be interesting to see what she does next on the red brand.

Dakota Kai explains how she returned to WWE under Triple H's regime

The wrestling world received a major blow when Vince McMahon announced his retirement at the age of 77. McMahon was the main reason as to why sports entertainment had become mainstream. He also created several household names such as The Rock, Steve Austin, John Cena and more.

Speaking on the same interview, Dakota Kai revealed that she was unsure about returning to wrestling and got the call to return to WWE just a day before the hottest party of the summer:

"I literally got told about all of this a day before, it was really that much of a whirlwind... "There had been a few conversations, but nothing official... I didn't even know if I wanted to do this anymore." [H/T - WrestlingInc]

After being released, she had plans to go by the name King Kota but was fortunate enough to return to the company alongside Bayley and Iyo Sky to confront Bianca Belair.

Do you think Dakota Kai will become a champion on the main roster? Sound off in the comment section.

