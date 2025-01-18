Dakota Kai finally breaks silence with emotional message after devastating loss on WWE RAW

It has been almost a week since Dakota Kai lost to Lyra Valkyria in the final of the Women's Intercontinental Championship Tournament on WWE RAW. Kai was confident heading into the match and was looking to win her first singles title in the promotion, but she fell to Nightwing.

For the first time, since her loss, Kai has shared a message on Instagram where she noted "We've come too far to give up now."

Kai is a member of Damage CTRL and she and IYO SKY have been working as a duo in recent weeks since Asuka and Kairi Sane have been out of action through injury. Despite now being seen as faces, it seems that Damage CTRL has lost its momentum after Asuka and Sane's injuries, with both Kai and SKY coming up short in the recently concluded tournament.

Kai will obviously be evaluating her career after her loss, but it's likely that she could be handed a rematch against Valkyria in the near future and be able to win her first singles title.

Will Dakota Kai head to WWE SmackDown following this loss?

There are a lot of options for Dakota Kai in WWE at present and with the Transfer Window still open, there is still the option that she could make the move to SmackDown. Damage CTRL as a unit could also head back to SmackDown and it would allow her to step up and challenge Chelsea Green for the United States Title instead.

The Road to WrestleMania begins in less than two weeks at The Royal Rumble and if Kai wants to be factored into The Show of Shows then there could be some interesting decisions made.

It will be interesting to see if Kai is a part of the Women's Royal Rumble Match or if Damage CTRL chooses to only have one person represent the group in 30-women bout.

