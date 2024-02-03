Dakota Kai has heartbreaking reaction to Damage CTRL's breakup on WWE SmackDown

Dakota Kai has taken to social media to react to The Kabuki Warriors and IYO SKY betraying Bayley on WWE SmackDown.

The Role Model was the leader of the villainous group, which she formed back in 2022 with IYO and Kai. Asuka and Kairi Sane only joined last year. Bayley won this year's Women's Royal Rumble Match, and she was set to pick her WrestleMania 40 opponent on the blue brand this week.

However, she overheard what all three champions said about her backstage, and she exposed them in the ring, which led to a brawl between the Damage CTRL members. Bayley proceeded to choose The Genius of the Sky as her opponent at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

After the segment, Dakota Kai, who was not on the show, took to X to share her reaction to what had happened. In her tweet, she sounded heartbroken and confused, and it seems like she didn't know it was going to happen.

Expand Tweet

Dakota Kai is currently dealing with a knee injury, which was why she's been out of action for several months. It'll be interesting to see which side she picks when she returns to TV.

Should Dakota side with Bayley or the others? Sound off in the comments section below!

