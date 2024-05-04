Dakota Kai lashes out at WWE personality backstage before Backlash France

Dakota Kai suffered a pinfall loss on the May 3 episode of WWE SmackDown ahead of Backlash France. After the show, the Damage CTRL member yelled at reporter Byron Saxton as she defended The Kabuki Warriors in a backstage interview.

Kai joined forces with The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) and Tiffany Stratton in an eight-woman tag team match in Lyon. They ended up on the losing end of the spectrum against Bayley, Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, and Naomi, with Belair pinning Kai after hitting a K.O.D.

Saxton implied after the match that The Kabuki Warriors could lose the Women's Tag Team Championship to Belair and Cargill at Backlash France. The Japanese duo spoke in their native language before Kai lashed out at the broadcast team member:

"Byron with the disrespect all the time, huh? Lose tonight, that's already out of our minds, okay? There's a reason why The Kabuki Warriors have held the tag titles for as long as they have, and people forget Asuka and what she's done. People forget Kairi and what she's done, okay? So, tomorrow, they're going to retain these titles and continue to elevate them like only The Kabuki Warriors can." [0:19 – 0:41]

The Kabuki Warriors have held the Women's Tag Team Championship since defeating Katana Chance and Kayden Carter on the January 26 episode of SmackDown.

WWE Backlash France match card

As well as the tag title match, Dakota Kai and Damage CTRL will have an interest in the WWE Women's Championship encounter. The group's former stablemate, Bayley, will defend her title against Naomi and Tiffany Stratton in a Triple Threat Match.

Elsewhere on the show, Tama Tonga will make his WWE in-ring debut as he teams up with Solo Sikoa against Kevin Owens and Randy Orton.

The event will also feature Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes defending his title against AJ Styles besides Jey Uso challenging Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship.

