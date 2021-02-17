"We've got this" - Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez on facing the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions

Over the weekend, Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez became the inaugural Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic winners. As a reward for winning the tournament, Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez have earned a shot at the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. The titles are currently held by RAW Superstars Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax, who are in their second reign as the tag team champions.

Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez were recent guests on WWE's The Bump. On the show, they shared their thoughts on facing Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. Kai said the following on this topic:

"Nia and Shayna are a very dominant tag team, everyone knows that. I think them combined is definitely going to be a challenge, but I think we've got this, and I don't know about you guys but I am looking forward to when Raquel steps in the ring with Nia. I think that's gonna be a really freaking cool moment. Pretty good."

Raquel Gonzalez and Nia Jax's potential confrontation will draw a lot of attention, and Dakota Kai is certainly looking forward to that moment.

Raquel Gonzalez opened up on the comparisons between herself and Nia Jax

Like Nia Jax, Raquel Gonzalez is a tall and dominant member of WWE's women's roster. The two women have been compared to one another on occasion. Raquel Gonzalez discussed these comparisons and shared her thoughts on stepping into the ring with the former RAW Women's Champion:

"Oh yeah, I cannot wait to step into that ring with Nia Jax. That is like the ultimate mountain that is to climb right now for me and that would definitely be something that would solidify my position as a dominant woman on the NXT roster. And especially if we get the opportunity to bring those titles down to NXT - like I said, that train ain't stopping any time soon."

Raquel Gonzalez views her potential confrontation with Nia Jax as her ultimate mountain to overcome at the moment. In their much-awaited face-off, who do you think will emerge as the more dominant woman out of the two stars? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section down below.