Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez win first-ever Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic at NXT TakeOver Vengeance

NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day opened with the Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic finals. In a fantastic match, Raquel González and Dakota Kai defeat Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon to win the inaugural tournament.

Kai and González be remembered in a similar vein as Samoa Joe and Finn Balor, who were the first-ever men to win the first Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. Plus, Kai and González will now receive a future title shot against the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, currently held by Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax.

While Baszler and Jax are no strangers to NXT, it would be odd to see those two teams face each other because they are both heel tag teams. As a result, Lana and Naomi could defeat Jax and Baszler before Kai and González get their shot at the titles.

The win continues the rapid rise González has enjoyed in recent months. She pinned NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai at NXT TakeOver: WarGames, and she got the victory in this bout, too. It seems like she has a bright future on the black-and-gold brand.

NXT is renowned for its impressive women's division, and this tournament gave WWE a chance to showcase its impressive roster. The successful competition is sure to leave fans eagerly waiting for more.

The NXT women's division was in the spotlight on Sunday night, as all four women took it to each other in this match. There were multiple scary bumps throughout the course of the bout.

The contest ended when González hit a chokeslam on Blackheart to win the match for her team. Kai and González both pinned her to guarantee the three count. González had unofficially eliminated Moon from the match by throwing her off the ramp.

Now fans have to wait to see when Kai and González will receive their shot at the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. Regardless, this duo is the team to beat in NXT.

