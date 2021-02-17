"We cover all areas" - Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez on working as a team in NXT

Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez recently opened up about what it was like to work together as a team in NXT.

Kai and Gonzalez became the first-ever Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic winners at NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day. As a result, they will receive a future WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match.

The two women recently appeared on WWE's The Bump. Regarding their power as a tag team, Dakota Kai said the following on working with Raquel Gonzalez:

"One of the main reasons is our dynamic. She's an absolute powerhouse when she gets in the ring and just demolishes everyone in her path. I utilize a lot more of my speed and quickness and kicks. So I think the juxtaposition of those two styles really complements one another and we cover all areas basically when we come into the ring."

Raquel Gonzalez added that her confidence has grown tremendously since she partnered up with Dakota Kai.

"I think also what's helped us aside from having this different dynamic is that she has the experience and has helped me gain experience in all the positions I've been put in so far. So it's really every time that I'm out there with her, I feel like my confidence just grows and grows and I'm always learning, always willing to keep pushing to whatever's next."

Gonzalez believes that her tag team partner has brought a veteran's experience to their equation. There isn't a major age difference between the two, but Gonzalez is relatively newer to pro wrestling than Kai.

Raquel Gonzalez opened up about what she has learned from working with Dakota Kai

Advertisement

On The Bump, Raquel Gonzalez reflected on what it has been like working with an NXT Superstar with the experience that Dakota Kai has. Despite being just 32 years old, Dakota Kai has around 14 years of in-ring experience. While discussing how this has helped her to learn and grow as a performer, Raquel Gonzalez said:

"I can't tell you everything I've learned, some of those are secrets kept for the team! But one thing I think that I've really taken from this, is that no matter what is thrown at us, no matter what position, where she's running after the title or I'm running after Rhea or we're running after the Dusty Cup together, we are literally putting our best foot forward and keeping our eye on what the prize is, and that is being the most dominant women in NXT."

Despite their ambitions as singles stars, it looks like both women are united in their similar goal to dominate NXT.