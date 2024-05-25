Dakota Kai reveals important advice from real-life Bloodline member ahead of major WWE show in 2018

Dakota Kai was released and rehired by WWE in a matter of months after the arrival of the new regime. The 36-year-old star recently disclosed an important piece of advice from a real-life Bloodline member, Tamina, ahead of WrestleMania 34 in 2018.

Dakota Kai spent a handful of years on WWE's developmental brand, NXT, before her unfortunate release from the company. Upon her return, she was promoted to the main roster, where she aligned with Bayley and IYO SKY to create Damage CTRL on Monday Night RAW.

Before she restarted her journey, Kai made a one-off appearance at WrestleMania 34 during the Women's Battle Royal on the pre-show. During an appearance on the Busted Open Radio podcast, the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion disclosed the advice she got from Tamina ahead of her match at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

"Another piece of advice that I got was from Tamina, actually. It was 2018, I think, when we did the Women's Battle Royal, I'm pretty sure it was at WrestleMania. She pulled me aside before the match and was like, make sure when you walk out there because this is going to be done in like [finger snap] and you'll be walking back up the ramp before you know it. Just make sure that you look out at the furthest point you can see and take in that moment because it's going to be done before you even realize what happened. So, I kinda always do that too, and make sure I look out and look to the furthest person I can see," Dakota Kai said. [7:51 - 8:30]

You can watch the podcast below:

What the future has in store for the 36-year-old star remains to be seen.

Dakota Kai recently faced Women's World Champion Becky Lynch on WWE RAW

Earlier this year, during the build-up to WrestleMania XL, Dakota Kai showcased her true colors to Bayley when she betrayed the latter and sided with Asuka, Kairi Sane, and IYO SKY, eventually kicking The Role Model out of the group. During the 2024 WWE Draft, the heel faction was drafted to Monday Night RAW.

Since then, the villainous stable has been targeting Women's World Champion Becky Lynch. However, recently called-up Lyra Valkyria has come to The Man's aid on different occasions.

Moreover, Valkyria defeated Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and IYO SKY in the first round and the semifinals, respectively, and reached the finals of the 2024 Queen of the Ring tournament, which will be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, Kai recently faced the current Women's World Champion in a one-on-one bout on RAW.

Unfortunately, the match ended in a No Contest as the heel faction attacked Becky Lynch. It will be interesting to see what Damage CTRL does on Monday Night RAW in the coming weeks.

If you use any quotes from the first half of this article, please credit Busted Open Radio and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback