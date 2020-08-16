WWE NXT Superstar Dakota Kai recently opened up about her experience on the Black and Gold brand in a recent conversation with Wide World Of Sport. During the same, she also revealed the greatest advice shared by Triple H -- the man who knows a fair bit about success in WWE.

Dakota Kai said that Triple H wanted her to know that no WWE Superstar can always be on the top. She further explained that Triple H encourages all the talents to appreciate the highs and lows of their WWE career. He strongly believes that none of their success would be as appealing without the losses surrounding it.

Revealing what Triple H told Dakota Kai backstage, she said:

"You can't always be at the top".

She further went on to elaborate on Triple H's points and noted,

"Especially coming from someone like him who's been through a lot, it's such a rollercoaster of a journey. [He said] to appreciate the highs when they're happening because who knows when it will happen again. There could be a moment in your career where it could be a little quiet, but that's only the journey to whatever the next big opportunity is. That only makes moments so much better when they're bookmarked or surrounded by moments that aren't as high."

Dakota Kai on working with Triple H and Shawn Michaels

Dakota Kai also talked about the surreal experience of working with Triple H and Shawn Michaels every week, especially considering the fact that she grew up watching them.

"It's crazy, it's very weird [working with them], because being someone who used to watch them growing up, it's very strange to have them now be your bosses, and to try and act normally around them. I've learned so much from Triple H and Shawn Michaels. To have them around NXT every week, they will constantly give you feedback on your matches. And the process it takes to put anything like that together they will have a big hand in." (H/T WrestlingINC)

Dakota Kai is currently chasing the NXT Women's Championship and is set to challenge Io Shirai for the title at NXT Takeover: XXX.