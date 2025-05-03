Dakota Kai sends a heartbreaking message after WWE release; list of releases so far

Dakota Kai has been released by WWE once again. The star was a part of Damage CTRL, and now, with her second release from the company, she has commented about it.

There are a lot of releases going on right now in WWE at this time. Not only was Dakota Kai released, but several other stars have been released since then. The stars released at this time, that can be confirmed, are as follows:

Braun Strowman

Dakota Kai

Shayna Baszler

Kayden Carter

Katana Chance

Gigi Dolin

Cora Jade

Riley Osborne

Gallus - Wolfgang, Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey

Eddy Thorpe

Jakara Jackson

With so many stars now being let go from the company, it appears that the company is going through the post-WrestleMania releases that fans have come to dread over the past five years. While not always the same, it has become somewhat of an annual scenario that several stars are let go from WWE.

Now, Kai has reacted to the news of her release. She shared a GIF from GTA, with the "Ah sh**, here wo go again" moment. The star was previously relased in 2022 and then re-signed later the same year.

Now, it remains to be seen if there are any more releases from the company. The next few hours should reveal if that is the case.

