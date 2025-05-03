Dakota Kai sends a heartbreaking message after WWE release; list of releases so far

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified May 03, 2025 01:29 GMT
The star has now reacted (Credit: WWE.com)
The star has now reacted (Credit: WWE.com)

Dakota Kai has been released by WWE once again. The star was a part of Damage CTRL, and now, with her second release from the company, she has commented about it.

Ad

There are a lot of releases going on right now in WWE at this time. Not only was Dakota Kai released, but several other stars have been released since then. The stars released at this time, that can be confirmed, are as follows:

  • Braun Strowman
  • Dakota Kai
  • Shayna Baszler
  • Kayden Carter
  • Katana Chance
  • Gigi Dolin
  • Cora Jade
  • Riley Osborne
  • Gallus - Wolfgang, Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey
  • Eddy Thorpe
  • Jakara Jackson
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

With so many stars now being let go from the company, it appears that the company is going through the post-WrestleMania releases that fans have come to dread over the past five years. While not always the same, it has become somewhat of an annual scenario that several stars are let go from WWE.

Now, Kai has reacted to the news of her release. She shared a GIF from GTA, with the "Ah sh**, here wo go again" moment. The star was previously relased in 2022 and then re-signed later the same year.

Ad

Now, it remains to be seen if there are any more releases from the company. The next few hours should reveal if that is the case.

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Debottam Saha
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications