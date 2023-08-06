Dakota Kai shares an update on her in-ring return after SummerSlam appearance

WWE star Dakota Kai cleared the air around her injury status and her eventual in-ring return.

Dakota Kai injured her knee on the May 12th episode of SmackDown during a tag team match with Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. She wasn't seen on WWE TV since then.

However, the Damage CTRL member made an appearance this Saturday on SummerSlam to celebrate with her team members after IYO SKY cashed in the Money in the Bank contract and became the WWE Women's Champion.

During the SummerSlam press conference, Dakota Kai mentioned that she is still not fully cleared to compete in the ring. However, she just wanted to be at the event to celebrate the moment with her Damage CTRL team members.

She made it clear that the faction was looking to take over WWE in the coming months.

"I came because this is such a great moment for her and us as a group. I'm still ways away from being in-ring cleared, but I had to be here for her tonight. This is a crazy accomplishment for her, representing us as Damage CTRL. But yeah, 2024 is about to be crazy. But we're getting there."

With this win, IYO SKY gets her first Women's title reign in WWE. She has already had championship runs with the NXT Women's Championship and the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles.

