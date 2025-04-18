WrestleMania officially kicks off tomorrow night, and while many WWE stars are not booked for the show, they have all made their way to Las Vegas to be part of WWE World all week.

Dakota Kai isn't currently booked to be part of the show, but the former champion is in Las Vegas and recently showed off a new hair colour ahead of the show on her Instagram stories.

Dakota Kai is almost unrecognisable! [Photo: Screenshot of Dakota Kai's IG story]

Kai has had a host of different hair colours over the past few years, with pink and purple being the main two that she usually gravitates towards.

Kai has most recently been seen with toned brown hair, but has taken to social media to show her new, much lighter brown hair. It seems that she could be there to support Damage CTRL member Iyo Sky ahead of her Triple Threat match against Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair for the Women's World Championship.

Dakota Kai has recently been pushing for the Women's Intercontinental Championship on WWE RAW

Dakota Kai was in the final of the Women's Intercontinental Championship Tournament earlier this year before Lyra Valkyria won the title. She has since been handed several rematches but was unable to take the title from the Irish star.

Valkyria surprisingly isn't defending her championship this weekend at WrestleMania, but is instead teaming with Bayley to take on Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's Tag Team Championship.

Kai could be part of the show on RAW after WrestleMania instead, with rumors that Asuka and Kairi Sane could make their return. WWE SmackDown, WrestleMania, and RAW will all be from Las Vegas this weekend, which is why so many stars have made the trip ahead of the biggest weekend of the year.

