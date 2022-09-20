"It's not gonna be that easy" - Dakota Kai wants to elevate the women's division in WWE

Dakota Kai recently opened up about wanting to elevate the women's division in WWE, and how the women's tag team titles will help in doing that.

Kai, along with IYO SKY, won the Women's TagTeam Championships on last week's episode of RAW. The duo were first defeated in the finals of the tournament to crown new champions by Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez. Dakota and IYO would dethrone the champs in the rematch.

Bayley, Kai, and SKY came together to form a new group at SummerSlam earlier this year. The faction, named Damage CTRL, has been a staple of Monday Nights ever since.

The former two-time NXT Women's Tag Team Champion recently spoke on El Brunch de WWE, where she discussed how her newly won titles would help her and her group elevate the women's division in the promotion:

"For IYO and I to win these tag team championships, not only does it do something for us, and us as a group, but it does something for the division. I would love to defend these tag team championships against any team that wants to challenge for them. I think that that only elevates us, but it elevates the division and all the women within it together," said Dakota Kai. [h/t Fightful]

Dakota Kai would also say during that interview that Damage CTRL will be taking all comers for a shot at their Women's Tag Team Championships.

Dakota Kai recently celebrated an important milestone in WWE

Winning the title on September 12, her reign was four days old come Friday, September 16th. She took to Twitter that day to note that her current reign with the tag titles officially became her longest championship reign in the promotion.

𝖈𝖍𝖆𝖗𝖑𝖎𝖊𝖌𝖎𝖗𝖑 🎮 @ImKingKota Oh wow, it’s now officially my longest WWE title reign as of today. That’s crazy. Oh wow, it’s now officially my longest WWE title reign as of today. That’s crazy.

Kai had previously won the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships on two occasions with Raquel Rodriguez. The duo were the first champs in the history of those titles. They were also defeated for the championships by Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart on the same night they were crowned.

Their second reign started on April 2nd earlier this year when the two defeated Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne of Toxic Attraction to win the belts. This particular reign ended only three days later on an episode of NXT 2.0, losing the titles back to Toxic Attraction.

With Damage CTRL being an integral part of the women's division on RAW, it is expected that her current reign as the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion will be significantly longer than her other title reigns in the company.

