Damage CTRL emerge victorious on WWE RAW ahead of major WrestleMania match

Dakota Kai, Kairi Sane and Asuka of Damage CTRL took on Zoey Stark, Shayna Baszler and Tegan Nox in a six-woman tag team match on the latest episode of WWE Monday Night RAW. They are set to collide with Bianca Belair, Naomi and Jade Cargill at WrestleMania XL.

Dakota Kai immediately attacked Tegan Nox after the bell rang. The Empress of Tomorrow tagged in and she and Kairi Sane took out Nox with a series of strikes. Asuka went for the cover and got a two count. All six women began fighting in the ring and Damage CTRL performed a triple vertical suplex.

Tegan and Baszler took out their opponents at ringside with a baseball slide kick. Later on in the match, Kairi Sane tried to hit The Queen of Spades with an elbow drop, but the latter got her legs up. Zoey Stark tagged in and nailed Asuka with a beautiful German suplex. Stark then hit Kairi with a missile dropkick off the top rope after the tagged in.

Zoey Stark tried to perform a vertical suplex but Sane reversed it into a DDT. Dakota Kai and Tegan Nox tagged in and The Girl With The Shiniest Wizard hit Kai with a kick to the face. In the end, Kairi Sane nailed Tegan Nox with the Insane Elbow to win the match for her team.

