Damage CTRL gets redemption on WWE RAW; Kairi Sane will be proud

By Nithin Joseph
Modified Jan 21, 2025 03:24 GMT
Damage CTRL got some revenge tonight on WWE RAW [Image credits: Kairi Sane and IYO SKY
Image credits: Kairi Sane and IYO SKY's X accounts

Tonight's WWE RAW saw Damage CTRL get some redemption. IYO SKY and Dakota Kai won in a match that would have certainly made fellow member Kairi Sane happy and proud.

The duo took on Pure Fusion Collective in a tag team match, looking to settle the score. After all, the villainous faction took out The Pirate Princess weeks ago and sidelined her with an arm injury.

Surely, Damage CTRL would have wanted revenge sooner, but the Women's Intercontinental Championship Tournament meant they had to delay it. Nevertheless, they got their chance tonight and did not fail to capitalize.

They took on Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark in a hard-hitting bout. Both teams looked good, but SKY and Kai were slightly better. Their experience working together over the last three years proved vital as they managed to see off PFC.

SKY, in particular, was incredible. She broke out of a Kirifuda Clutch and stunned Baszler before sealing victory with a Moonsault. This was an excellent win for the group, and as Michael Cole rightly stated, out there somewhere, the injured Kairi Sane will be happy seeing her friends prevail.

Edited by Angana Roy
