Damage CTRL was initially going to have released WWE Superstar, according to current champion

Despite losing several matches recently, Damage CTRL is still one of the top stables in the company, as they hold the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. Dakota Kai has revealed that the group was originally supposed to have Tegan Nox and a current RAW Superstar.

Earlier this year, Bayley returned to WWE along with Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to form the Damage CTRL stable. The trio has since tried to terrorize the red brand and even captured the Women's Tag Team Championship on two occasions.

However, the stable was allegedly supposed to look very different, with more than three members. Speaking on the Getting Over podcast, Dakota Kai noted that the stable was planned to have four members, including released star Tegan Nox and a returning Candice LeRae.

“When [Bayley] first mentioned it to me a couple of years [ago] (…) it was myself, Candice LeRae and Tegan [Nox]. Those were the ones that were from the start. And obviously, things that happened from then until now, everything changes.” (H/T - Wrestling News)

She also mentioned that pitches were made for Alba Fyre, IYO SKY, and Raquel Rodriguez to join the group. However, Nox hasn't returned to the company, and LeRae is working on the red brand.

Damage CTRL is currently feuding with a returning Becky Lynch on WWE RAW

In July 2022, Bayley returned to WWE TV for the first time in over a year and confronted Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch alongside her stablemates.

After the event, the group took out Becky Lynch, who was written off television due to an injury she suffered during her match with Belair. Since then, the faction has been trying to gain control of the red brand while feuding with The EST.

While Kai and SKY have won a few title matches, Bayley has struggled to defeat Bianca Belair numerous times. Last week, Becky Lynch returned to confront the group and joined Team Belair for Survivor Series WarGames.

Last Monday, Damage CTRL took the fight to The Man as they were seen brawling with Lynch throughout the arena. It looks like the Irish star's first feud since returning to action will be against the Bayley-led faction.

Do you think the group can defeat Becky Lynch? Sound off in the comments section below.

