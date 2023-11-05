Damage CTRL member accidentally hits Bayley at WWE Crown Jewel

At WWE Crown Jewel, IYO SKY retained the WWE Women's Championship against Bianca Belair.

SKY was joined at ringside by her Damage CTRL stablemate, Bayley. Midway through the match, SKY accidentally hit The Role Model, causing further tension within the Damage CTRL.

The closing moments of the match saw Kairi Sane make her return and assist SKY in retaining the Women's Championship. Interestingly enough, post-match, SKY celebrated her victory with Sane, while Bayley was abandoned at ringside.

At the SummerSlam premium live event, Bianca Belair dethroned Asuka to win the Women's Championship. Shortly afterward, IYO SKY cashed in her Money in the Bank contract to become the new Women's Champion.

In the past, there has been tension within the Damage CTRL, especially between SKY and Bayley. However, at SummerSlam, The Role Model played a vital role in SKY winning the Women's Title.

Damage CTRL was formed at SummerSlam 2022 when Bayley returned to WWE after being sidelined due to a long-term injury. SKY and Dakota Kai accompanied her. SKY and Kai are also former Women's Tag Team Champions.

