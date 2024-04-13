Damage CTRL member breaks character to praise rumored WWE signing

Damage CTRL is among the top heel factions in WWE. However, stable member Dakota Kai recently broke character to praise a star potentially headed to the Stamford-based company.

During NXT Stand & Deliver, Japanese professional wrestler Giulia was shown sitting among the crowd. The 30-year-old recently bid farewell to World Wonder Ring Stardom and is reportedly headed to WWE.

Expand Tweet

During an interview with Stephanie Hypes for BODYSLAM.NET at a media event ahead of WrestleMania XL, IYO SKY and Dakota Kai were asked about the former NJPW Strong Women's Champion and World Wonder Ring Stardom's former executive producer, Rossy Ogawa, potentially joining WWE.

In response, the Damage CTRL members stated that it would be great if the move happened. Dakota Kai further brought out their history at STARDOM while also praising Giulia:

"She’s an incredible talent, though, and we’ve obviously, IYO was at STARDOM for the longest time. I was at STARDOM for a little bit, too. So having that connection would be amazing for us because the women over there are incredibly talented, and Giulia included, she’s amazing," said Dakota Kai. [From 2:53 to 3:08]

Damage CTRL suffered major setbacks at WrestleMania XL

WrestleMania XL proved to be a tough premium live event for Damage CTRL. The Kabuki Warriors and Dakota Kai locked horns with Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, and Naomi in a six-woman tag team match on Night One of The Show of Shows. The contest ended in a loss to the heel faction as Big Jade pinned Dakota Kai to score the victory.

Expand Tweet

On Night Two, WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY faced Bayley in a title match. The two former stablemates went back and forth in a highly captivating affair. The Role Model flattened the champion with the Rose Plant to win the title.

Damage CTRL members are likely to make their first appearance tonight on SmackDown following the two losses on The Grandest Stage of Them All. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for the heel faction after a dismal showing at WrestleMania XL.

Will IYO SKY ask Bayley for a rematch? Let us know your thoughts.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit BODYSLAM.NET with an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

We found a missing AEW star RIGHT HERE.