Damage CTRL member IYO SKY broke silence following her unsuccessful attempt at Backlash 2023 in Puerto Rico.

At the Premium Live Event, SKY collided with Bianca Belair in a singles match for the RAW Women's Championship. Belair had the upper hand as she hit IYO with a dropkick and hip tosses. Despite interference from Bayley and Dakota Kai, SKY lost the match against The EST after the latter hit her with a KOD to pick up the win.

Taking to Twitter, IYO SKY praised her fans for supporting her throughout the bout.

"The WWE universe in Puerto Rico seemed to like me a lot. I hope to see you guys again one day. #wwebacklash #PuertoRico @WWE," wrote IYO.

Check out IYO SKY's tweet below:

IYO SKY @Iyo_SkyWWE

I hope to see you guys again one day.



Vince Russo criticized Damage CTRL for their WWE booking

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo heavily criticized Damage CTRL for their WWE booking.

On an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that casual fans didn't have any idea about who IYO SKY and Dakota Kai were when they initially came in.

"I think they're so done with Damage CTRL, and even they have to realize this never worked, this never got over. We pushed it so hard, and let's face it, Chris and you've spoken about this before. Bro, they came out of the gate, Bayley came out of the gate with these two people from NXT, so if you're a casual fan, you don't have a clue who they are," said Russo.

Vince Russo further added that the faction couldn't make an impact from day one and still mean nothing.

"They're not impressive looking, there was no story [as] to why they were together. So from the get-go, it meant nothing. They thought if we put the belts on them (...) no bro, it meant nothing. It was never over from day one, and it takes you guys nine months to figure that out?"

During the 2023 WWE Draft, Bianca Belair and the team of Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai were drafted to SmackDown. It would be interesting to see what plans the company has going forward for the heel stable.

