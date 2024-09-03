Damage CTRL member busted open during botch on WWE RAW

Damage CTRL competed in a major match on WWE RAW. During the match, one member got busted open.

Damage CTRL has lost its way since WrestleMania 40. After Asuka and Dakota Kai's injury, it has just been Kairi Sane and IYO SKY who have been battling on RAW. The stable has fallen drastically since they let Bayley go.

A couple of weeks ago, IYO was seemingly frustrated with their inability to recapture gold. Tonight, they got one step closer to competing for the Women's Tag Team Championship. They faced off against Unholy Union in a Women's Tag Title contenders match. Unholy Union lost their titles to Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair at Bash in Berlin.

The Women's Tag Champs were at ringside to watch the match unfold. It was a highly competitive affair as both teams gave their best. During the match, Kairi Sane went for a dive off the top rope onto the outside, but Isla Dawn pulled Belair into the way. Sane crashed onto Belair and hit her head on the edge of the announcer's desk.

Jade Cargill then attacked Sane. This allowed Unholy Union to pick up the win over Damage CTRL. After the match, Kairi Sane was seen bleeding from the botched dive on the outside.

Unholy Union will now face Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair for the Women's Tag Team Championship match.

