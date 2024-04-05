Damage CTRL member dares Bayley to “pull up” at a WWE event

A Damage CTRL member has dared Bayley on social media to "pull up" at an upcoming WWE event.

Ever since Bayley formed Damage CTRL with Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, the group has dominated the women's division. However, things worsened for The Role Model when the group added Asuka and Kairi Sane to its ranks. This eventually led to Damage CTRL betraying the Role Model, resulting in a match being set up for WrestleMania between her and IYO.

Dakota Kai recently announced that she would be at WWE World on Monday following WrestleMania. Bayley responded, saying it was good to know where she would be. However, Kai dared the Role Model to pull up at WWE World.

"Pull up, then."

Bayley reveals why she must win the WWE Women's Championship

Following Damage CTRL's shocking betrayal, The Role Model challenged IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania. With this rivalry growing more personal, she is determined to reclaim the Women's Title.

The former Damage CTRL member revealed in a video package why she needs to win the WWE Women's Championship.

"I feel like I am at a crossroads with my career right now of like if I don't [get] this done, I'm just going to be like 'Oh, she almost made it'. But if I am able to do this, this year is going to be what defines me. It has to start at WrestleMania, and I have to take it from IYO [SKY] because she is one of the girls that is trying to stop me from getting to the top," said Bayley. [02:42 - 03:11]

She continued:

"I've never quite made it there, like I've been on every single show since I've returned. I've been on everything. I've had title matches, and I'm still in the conversation when it comes to women's wrestling, but I am not there yet and I have to go through IYO to prove that I think to myself, to the fans, to the back [backstage]. So to me, more than the title, it [is] just my legacy. This 'Mania is my legacy. It is the crossroads of like, can she do it or I'll just never get there," added Bayley. [03:12 - 03:46]

It will be interesting to see if The Role Model will finally be able to get back to the top of the mountain in WWE.

